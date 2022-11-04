For Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB], Analyst sees a rise to $3. What next?

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ: RKLB] gained 1.02% on the last trading session, reaching $4.94 price per share at the time. The company report on November 3, 2022 that NASA’s Communications Services Project Sees Inmarsat Government Select Rocket Lab to Develop L-Band Radio.

Rocket Lab joins NASA’s $278.5 million project to accelerate development of near-Earth communications through partnerships with commercial satellite communications providers.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a leading launch and space systems company, today announced it has been selected by Inmarsat Government as partner to develop and manufacture an L-band radio in support of NASA’s Communications Services Project (CSP). CSP seeks to accelerate the development of commercial near-Earth communications services by partnering with satellite communications (SATCOM) providers. Rocket Lab will help enable Inmarsat’s InCommand, a real-time, near-Earth telemetry, command, and control (TT&C) service for satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) for the CSP with the Company’s new Frontier-L radio connecting to Inmarsat’s ELERA global L-band network in geosynchronous orbit (GEO).

Rocket Lab USA Inc. represents 464.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.16 billion with the latest information. RKLB stock price has been found in the range of $4.81 to $5.275.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, RKLB reached a trading volume of 3157851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $11.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $6.50 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Rocket Lab USA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on RKLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24.

Trading performance analysis for RKLB stock

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.13. With this latest performance, RKLB shares gained by 7.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.30 for Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.78, while it was recorded at 5.05 for the last single week of trading, and 6.18 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB] shares currently have an operating margin of -165.61 and a Gross Margin at -12.17. Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.02.

Rocket Lab USA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Rocket Lab USA Inc. [RKLB]

There are presently around $1,350 million, or 58.80% of RKLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKLB stocks are: VK SERVICES, LLC with ownership of 74,753,119, which is approximately -27.778% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC, holding 69,237,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $342.03 million in RKLB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $99.54 million in RKLB stock with ownership of nearly -5.728% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rocket Lab USA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Rocket Lab USA Inc. [NASDAQ:RKLB] by around 49,622,639 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 48,034,290 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 175,523,338 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 273,180,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKLB stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,749,393 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 9,244,288 shares during the same period.