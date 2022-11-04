For NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO], Analyst sees a drop to $3. What next?

NeuroMetrix Inc. [NASDAQ: NURO] closed the trading session at $1.41 on 11/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.35, while the highest price level was $2.08. The company report on November 3, 2022 that NeuroMetrix Announces Strategic Launch of Quell Fibromyalgia.

The Pathfinder Program is designed to validate and further refine the commercial process for Quell Fibromyalgia in anticipation of a full commercial launch in Q2 of 2023. Pathfinder starts on December 1, 2022 and will be limited to 25 key-opinion leaders in fibromyalgia practice across the United States. The guidance of these key physicians will be significant to the Company’s ability to effectively communicate the benefits of Quell to patients and healthcare professionals.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -71.91 percent and weekly performance of -17.54 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.66 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -48.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -61.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 375.51K shares, NURO reached to a volume of 10975801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for NeuroMetrix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rodman & Renshaw raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2016, representing the official price target for NeuroMetrix Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on NURO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NeuroMetrix Inc. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for NURO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.75.

NURO stock trade performance evaluation

NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.54. With this latest performance, NURO shares dropped by -48.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NURO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 24.22 for NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.6713, while it was recorded at 1.6040 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5771 for the last 200 days.

NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

NeuroMetrix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.20 and a Current Ratio set at 12.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NURO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NeuroMetrix Inc. go to 15.00%.

NeuroMetrix Inc. [NURO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 14.60% of NURO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NURO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 315,137, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 54,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77000.0 in NURO stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $62000.0 in NURO stock with ownership of nearly 46.419% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NeuroMetrix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in NeuroMetrix Inc. [NASDAQ:NURO] by around 92,991 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 21,565 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 443,810 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 558,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NURO stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,982 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 19,265 shares during the same period.