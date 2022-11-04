For Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM], Analyst sees a rise to $95. What next?

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AXSM] price surged by 19.58 percent to reach at $9.89. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Axsome Therapeutics to Ring the NASDAQ Stock Market Opening Bell Today.

“This is a momentous time in Axsome’s history as we have now launched Auvelity. With the relaunch of Sunosi we are now making available to patients two treatments for mental conditions,” said Herriot Tabuteau, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Axsome. “We are honored to ring NASDAQ’s opening bell to commemorate the availability of Auvelity by prescription and the hard work and dedication of the Axsome team which made it possible. Axsome’s commitment to discovering, developing, and delivering new treatments for those living with mental health conditions remains firm as we continue to advance the rest of our robust pipeline.”.

A sum of 4344246 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.61M shares. Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $60.99 and dropped to a low of $49.855 until finishing in the latest session at $60.39.

The one-year AXSM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.56. The average equity rating for AXSM stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXSM shares is $99.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXSM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $49 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $105 to $34, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on AXSM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 274.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 154.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84.

AXSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.92. With this latest performance, AXSM shares gained by 31.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 64.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.27 for Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.91, while it was recorded at 49.45 for the last single week of trading, and 38.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -201.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -95.21.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [AXSM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,316 million, or 55.10% of AXSM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXSM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,802,138, which is approximately 3.802% of the company’s market cap and around 19.89% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,229,077 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $134.61 million in AXSM stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $97.76 million in AXSM stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Axsome Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AXSM] by around 5,402,206 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 2,868,891 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 13,518,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,790,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXSM stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,410,043 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,877,471 shares during the same period.