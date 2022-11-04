Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] Is Currently 3.17 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: FND] price surged by 3.17 percent to reach at $2.08. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

Net sales increased 25.2% from the third quarter of fiscal 2021 to $1,097.8 million.

Comparable store sales increased 11.6% from the third quarter of fiscal 2021.

A sum of 3278475 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.51M shares. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $68.08 and dropped to a low of $63.51 until finishing in the latest session at $67.65.

The one-year FND stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.87. The average equity rating for FND stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FND shares is $96.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FND stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $109 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on June 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $65, while MKM Partners analysts kept a Neutral rating on FND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. is set at 4.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for FND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

FND Stock Performance Analysis:

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.56. With this latest performance, FND shares dropped by -8.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.15 for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.79, while it was recorded at 70.53 for the last single week of trading, and 82.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

FND Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. go to 23.20%.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,523 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FND stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 12,971,202, which is approximately 17.748% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,041,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $611.64 million in FND stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $464.79 million in FND stock with ownership of nearly 729.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:FND] by around 16,662,265 shares. Additionally, 176 investors decreased positions by around 9,998,127 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 84,547,296 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,207,688 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FND stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,140,271 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,013,213 shares during the same period.