Ecolab Inc. [ECL] Stock trading around $131.35 per share: What’s Next?

Ecolab Inc. [NYSE: ECL] slipped around -5.88 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $131.35 at the close of the session, down -4.28%. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for November 8, 2022.

Christophe Beck, Ecolab Inc. chairman of the board and chief executive officer will address financial analysts at the Baird Global Industrial Conference on Tuesday, November 8. Ecolab will offer a webcast of Mr. Beck’s presentation. Details for the webcast are as follows:.

Ecolab Inc. stock is now -44.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ECL Stock saw the intraday high of $135.10 and lowest of $131.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 238.93, which means current price is +0.24% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, ECL reached a trading volume of 3090432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ecolab Inc. [ECL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ECL shares is $175.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ECL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Ecolab Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Ecolab Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $188, while Northcoast analysts kept a Buy rating on ECL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ecolab Inc. is set at 5.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ECL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for ECL in the course of the last twelve months was 78.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has ECL stock performed recently?

Ecolab Inc. [ECL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.24. With this latest performance, ECL shares dropped by -13.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ECL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.55 for Ecolab Inc. [ECL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 153.35, while it was recorded at 145.28 for the last single week of trading, and 165.61 for the last 200 days.

Ecolab Inc. [ECL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ecolab Inc. [ECL] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.23 and a Gross Margin at +41.01. Ecolab Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.75.

Ecolab Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Ecolab Inc. [ECL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ECL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ecolab Inc. go to 12.59%.

Insider trade positions for Ecolab Inc. [ECL]

There are presently around $28,251 million, or 90.00% of ECL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ECL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,905,394, which is approximately 0.622% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,198,820 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.65 billion in ECL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.52 billion in ECL stock with ownership of nearly 1.288% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ecolab Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 485 institutional holders increased their position in Ecolab Inc. [NYSE:ECL] by around 10,655,892 shares. Additionally, 637 investors decreased positions by around 9,402,937 shares, while 196 investors held positions by with 195,019,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 215,078,659 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ECL stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,271,443 shares, while 108 institutional investors sold positions of 968,831 shares during the same period.