Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Westlake Corporation [WLK] – find out why.

Westlake Corporation [NYSE: WLK] closed the trading session at $92.64 on 11/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $87.93, while the highest price level was $94.82. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Westlake Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Westlake Corporation (NYSE: WLK) (the “Company” or “Westlake”) today announced third quarter 2022 results.

SUMMARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ($ in millions except per share data).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.62 percent and weekly performance of -5.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.25 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.91 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 908.80K shares, WLK reached to a volume of 2775423 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Westlake Corporation [WLK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WLK shares is $104.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WLK stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Westlake Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Westlake Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $92 to $95, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on WLK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Westlake Corporation is set at 3.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for WLK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for WLK in the course of the last twelve months was 5.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

WLK stock trade performance evaluation

Westlake Corporation [WLK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.75. With this latest performance, WLK shares gained by 1.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WLK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.01 for Westlake Corporation [WLK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.35, while it was recorded at 96.31 for the last single week of trading, and 107.44 for the last 200 days.

Westlake Corporation [WLK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Westlake Corporation [WLK] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.95 and a Gross Margin at +28.63. Westlake Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.02.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.42.

Westlake Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Westlake Corporation [WLK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WLK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Westlake Corporation go to 31.90%.

Westlake Corporation [WLK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,348 million, or 28.80% of WLK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WLK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,615,079, which is approximately -10.434% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 3,018,650 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $279.65 million in WLK stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $275.96 million in WLK stock with ownership of nearly 72.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

197 institutional holders increased their position in Westlake Corporation [NYSE:WLK] by around 6,366,051 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 5,792,463 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 23,980,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,138,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WLK stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,174,563 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 1,058,813 shares during the same period.