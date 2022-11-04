Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] Revenue clocked in at $12.98 billion, down -33.39% YTD: What’s Next?

Crown Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCK] closed the trading session at $73.68 on 11/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $69.05, while the highest price level was $74.40. The company report on October 27, 2022 that CROWN HONORS THREE OF ITS FACILITIES FOR OUTSTANDING SUSTAINABILITY PERFORMANCE.

Company’s latest Chairman’s Sustainability Awards recognize efforts to preserve water, enhance workforce health and safety and support local communities.

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com) is celebrating individual facilities in its global network for outstanding leadership and innovation in sustainability and their role in advancing the Company’s progress against its Twentyby30 goals. Each year, the Chairman’s Sustainability Awards program honors exemplary contributions made by employees based in Crown’s manufacturing facilities or operating divisions in three categories – Environmental, Safety and Social.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.39 percent and weekly performance of 8.04 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -13.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, CCK reached to a volume of 5161167 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCK shares is $95.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCK stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Crown Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Crown Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $150 to $110, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on CCK stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CCK shares from 110 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Holdings Inc. is set at 3.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCK in the course of the last twelve months was 103.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

CCK stock trade performance evaluation

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.04. With this latest performance, CCK shares dropped by -13.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.02 for Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.89, while it was recorded at 69.22 for the last single week of trading, and 102.39 for the last 200 days.

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Crown Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Holdings Inc. go to 7.81%.

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,494 million, or 98.10% of CCK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,581,703, which is approximately -1.555% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,396,766 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $471.31 million in CCK stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $459.18 million in CCK stock with ownership of nearly 19.261% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Crown Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCK] by around 14,016,311 shares. Additionally, 271 investors decreased positions by around 11,144,200 shares, while 83 investors held positions by with 90,127,766 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,288,277 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCK stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,314,256 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 1,172,137 shares during the same period.