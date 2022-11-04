Crocs Inc. [CROX] is -40.26% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ: CROX] jumped around 9.55 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $76.60 at the close of the session, up 14.24%. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Crocs, Inc. Reports Record Third Quarter Revenue and Raises Full Year Guidance.

Industry-Leading Third Quarter Operating Margin of 27%.

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CROX), a world leader in innovative casual footwear for women, men, and children, today announced its third quarter 2022 financial results.

Crocs Inc. stock is now -40.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CROX Stock saw the intraday high of $78.48 and lowest of $67.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 183.88, which means current price is +66.23% above from all time high which was touched on 01/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, CROX reached a trading volume of 5116366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crocs Inc. [CROX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CROX shares is $85.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CROX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Crocs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $120 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Crocs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on CROX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crocs Inc. is set at 5.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for CROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for CROX in the course of the last twelve months was 15.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CROX stock performed recently?

Crocs Inc. [CROX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.37. With this latest performance, CROX shares dropped by -3.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.28 for Crocs Inc. [CROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.00, while it was recorded at 71.58 for the last single week of trading, and 71.90 for the last 200 days.

Crocs Inc. [CROX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crocs Inc. [CROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.82 and a Gross Margin at +60.48. Crocs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.37.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 476.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 54.49.

Crocs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Crocs Inc. [CROX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crocs Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Crocs Inc. [CROX]

There are presently around $3,833 million, or 82.30% of CROX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CROX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 8,247,229, which is approximately 23.3% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 7,358,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $563.7 million in CROX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $444.23 million in CROX stock with ownership of nearly -0.633% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crocs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 189 institutional holders increased their position in Crocs Inc. [NASDAQ:CROX] by around 8,011,961 shares. Additionally, 188 investors decreased positions by around 7,465,295 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 34,564,099 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,041,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CROX stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,482,791 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 1,322,444 shares during the same period.