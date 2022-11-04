Credit Suisse lifts Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] gained 0.37% or 0.34 points to close at $93.22 with a heavy trading volume of 3128778 shares. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Duke Energy and Harvest Hope Food Bank ‘Pack the Pantry’ to kick off monthlong campaign helping fight hunger in South Carolina.

It opened the trading session at $91.99, the shares rose to $93.805 and dropped to $91.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DUK points out that the company has recorded -15.29% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -11.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, DUK reached to a volume of 3128778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $104.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $122 to $112. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2022, representing the official price target for Duke Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $125, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on DUK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 2.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.39. With this latest performance, DUK shares dropped by -0.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.23 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.51, while it was recorded at 93.40 for the last single week of trading, and 105.33 for the last 200 days.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.78 and a Gross Margin at +28.31. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.28.

Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 5.47%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]

There are presently around $45,974 million, or 64.50% of DUK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DUK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,514,599, which is approximately 1.449% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,801,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.02 billion in DUK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.13 billion in DUK stock with ownership of nearly 3.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Duke Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 881 institutional holders increased their position in Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE:DUK] by around 32,276,312 shares. Additionally, 728 investors decreased positions by around 18,738,691 shares, while 291 investors held positions by with 442,166,988 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 493,181,991 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DUK stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,257,672 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 2,321,193 shares during the same period.