Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] Stock trading around $0.50 per share: What’s Next?

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: CELZ] price surged by 24.84 percent to reach at $0.1. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Creative Medical Technology Holdings Announces FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for AlloStem™, a Novel Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Type 1 Diabetes.

AlloStem™ represents the first novel allogenic cellular therapy in the dorsal artery of the pancreas in the United States.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELZ), an immuno-endocrine company working to revolutionize care through the development of potentially best-in-class regenerative therapeutics, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared the Company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application, enabling the Company to proceed with initiating a clinical trial for Type 1 Diabetes using AlloStem™.

A sum of 15288154 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 212.49K shares. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $0.68 and dropped to a low of $0.41 until finishing in the latest session at $0.50.

The one-year CELZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 95.0. The average equity rating for CELZ stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CELZ shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CELZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CELZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 77.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58.

CELZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.02. With this latest performance, CELZ shares gained by 8.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CELZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.40 for Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5408, while it was recorded at 0.4325 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2876 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] shares currently have an operating margin of -677.71 and a Gross Margin at +28.64. Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22082.21.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 58.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 58.80 and a Current Ratio set at 58.90.

Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [CELZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 15.60% of CELZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CELZ stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,244,175, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 88,889 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $44000.0 in CELZ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $31000.0 in CELZ stock with ownership of nearly 142.56% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Creative Medical Technology Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:CELZ] by around 1,418,339 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 111,977 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 35,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,494,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CELZ stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,377,432 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 92,716 shares during the same period.