Citigroup slashes price target on Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] – find out why.

Gannett Co. Inc. [NYSE: GCI] closed the trading session at $1.75 on 11/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.485, while the highest price level was $1.77. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Gannett Announces Third Quarter 2022 Results and Reiterates Full Year Outlook.

28.5% Digital-Only Paid Subscriber Growth Year-Over-Year to 1.98 million Paid SubscribersRecord High Digital Marketing Solutions Core Platform Revenues of $118.7 millionRepaid $24.3 million in Debt During the Quarter and $129.9 million of Debt Year-to-Date(1).

Gannett Co., Inc. (“Gannett”, “we”, “us”, “our”, or the “Company”) (NYSE: GCI) today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -67.17 percent and weekly performance of 17.45 percent. The stock has been moved at -56.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.46 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, GCI reached to a volume of 3060941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GCI shares is $2.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GCI stock is a recommendation set at 4.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Gannett Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Gannett Co. Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gannett Co. Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for GCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61.

GCI stock trade performance evaluation

Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.45. With this latest performance, GCI shares gained by 11.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.70 for Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7944, while it was recorded at 1.5280 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3911 for the last 200 days.

Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gannett Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Gannett Co. Inc. [GCI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $172 million, or 68.50% of GCI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GCI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 23,094,994, which is approximately 1.235% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,255,284 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.95 million in GCI stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $12.53 million in GCI stock with ownership of nearly 13.915% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gannett Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Gannett Co. Inc. [NYSE:GCI] by around 5,722,639 shares. Additionally, 98 investors decreased positions by around 6,376,341 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 86,202,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 98,301,772 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GCI stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 723,582 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,206,359 shares during the same period.