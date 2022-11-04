Black Knight Inc. [BKI] stock Downgrade by Keefe Bruyette analyst, price target now $80

Black Knight Inc. [NYSE: BKI] closed the trading session at $56.40 on 11/03/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $55.80, while the highest price level was $60.48. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Black Knight Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE: BKI), a leading provider of software, data and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate and capital markets verticals, today announced unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022, as compared to the prior year periods.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -31.96 percent and weekly performance of -7.95 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -14.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 770.36K shares, BKI reached to a volume of 2726694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Black Knight Inc. [BKI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKI shares is $79.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Black Knight Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $100 to $71. The new note on the price target was released on February 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Black Knight Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on BKI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Black Knight Inc. is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKI in the course of the last twelve months was 27.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

BKI stock trade performance evaluation

Black Knight Inc. [BKI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.95. With this latest performance, BKI shares dropped by -14.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.31 for Black Knight Inc. [BKI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.64, while it was recorded at 59.80 for the last single week of trading, and 65.17 for the last 200 days.

Black Knight Inc. [BKI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Black Knight Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Black Knight Inc. [BKI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Black Knight Inc. go to 10.15%.

Black Knight Inc. [BKI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,029 million, or 97.10% of BKI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKI stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 20,997,723, which is approximately 4.032% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,747,044 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $775.33 million in BKI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $608.41 million in BKI stock with ownership of nearly -13.283% of the company’s market capitalization.

209 institutional holders increased their position in Black Knight Inc. [NYSE:BKI] by around 16,667,010 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 18,715,687 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 106,976,724 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,359,421 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKI stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,643,208 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 2,107,157 shares during the same period.