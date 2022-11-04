Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] stock Initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, price target now $10

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APTO] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.72 during the day while it closed the day at $0.72. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Aptose Clinical Data to be Presented at the 2022 ASH Annual Meeting.

Data for Tuspetinib (HM43239) and Luxeptinib Accepted for Poster Presentation.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. stock has also gained 51.44% of its value over the past 7 days. However, APTO stock has declined by -17.12% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -41.15% and lost -46.81% year-on date.

The market cap for APTO stock reached $66.62 million, with 92.24 million shares outstanding and 91.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 283.36K shares, APTO reached a trading volume of 3638373 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]:

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Alliance Global Partners raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Aptose Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on APTO stock. On February 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for APTO shares from 6 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptose Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

APTO stock trade performance evaluation

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.44. With this latest performance, APTO shares gained by 22.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.62 for Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6205, while it was recorded at 0.5425 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9383 for the last 200 days.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.82.

Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 6.90.

Aptose Biosciences Inc. [APTO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18 million, or 35.10% of APTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APTO stocks are: DRW SECURITIES, LLC with ownership of 8,892,437, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 20.40% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,232,676 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.19 million in APTO stocks shares; and CARLSON CAPITAL L P, currently with $1.37 million in APTO stock with ownership of nearly 21.908% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aptose Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Aptose Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APTO] by around 775,032 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 3,851,414 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 19,996,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,622,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APTO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 90,164 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 903,754 shares during the same period.