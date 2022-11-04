Aptiv PLC [APTV] stock Resumed by Berenberg analyst, price target now $150

Aptiv PLC [NYSE: APTV] jumped around 3.62 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $91.62 at the close of the session, up 4.11%. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Aptiv Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Operational Execution Drives Strong Growth & Margin Expansion.

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company focused on making mobility safer, greener and more connected, today reported third quarter 2022 U.S. GAAP earnings of $1.05 per diluted share. Excluding special items, third quarter earnings totaled $1.28 per diluted share.

Aptiv PLC stock is now -44.46% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APTV Stock saw the intraday high of $94.22 and lowest of $87.40 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 180.81, which means current price is +17.52% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, APTV reached a trading volume of 3180601 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aptiv PLC [APTV]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APTV shares is $121.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APTV stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Aptiv PLC shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $177 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Aptiv PLC stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $108 to $112, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on APTV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aptiv PLC is set at 3.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for APTV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.63.

How has APTV stock performed recently?

Aptiv PLC [APTV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.51. With this latest performance, APTV shares gained by 5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APTV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.06 for Aptiv PLC [APTV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.27, while it was recorded at 90.56 for the last single week of trading, and 104.30 for the last 200 days.

Aptiv PLC [APTV]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aptiv PLC [APTV] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.36 and a Gross Margin at +20.84. Aptiv PLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.32.

Aptiv PLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for Aptiv PLC [APTV]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APTV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aptiv PLC go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Aptiv PLC [APTV]

There are presently around $22,679 million, or 97.70% of APTV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APTV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,154,873, which is approximately 1.169% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,170,810 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 billion in APTV stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.01 billion in APTV stock with ownership of nearly 1.074% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aptiv PLC stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 362 institutional holders increased their position in Aptiv PLC [NYSE:APTV] by around 17,574,027 shares. Additionally, 356 investors decreased positions by around 18,404,293 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 211,549,831 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,528,151 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APTV stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,752,312 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 2,118,027 shares during the same period.