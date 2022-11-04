American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] Revenue clocked in at $5.32 billion, up 15.76% YTD: What’s Next?

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AXL] gained 18.55% on the last trading session, reaching $10.80 price per share at the time. The company report on October 21, 2022 that AAM to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 4.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will hold a conference call to discuss third quarter and other related matters at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, November 4. A press release announcing the results will be issued before the market opens on the same day and will be available at www.aam.com.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. represents 114.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.20 billion with the latest information. AXL stock price has been found in the range of $8.895 to $11.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.50M shares, AXL reached a trading volume of 8896064 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXL shares is $10.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on AXL stock. On February 28, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AXL shares from 8 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.51. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for AXL stock

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.26. With this latest performance, AXL shares gained by 35.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.09 for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.69, while it was recorded at 9.77 for the last single week of trading, and 8.27 for the last 200 days.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. go to 26.63%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [AXL]

There are presently around $1,176 million, or 97.40% of AXL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,305,263, which is approximately 2.668% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,240,687 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.8 million in AXL stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $62.14 million in AXL stock with ownership of nearly 5.362% of the company’s market capitalization.

95 institutional holders increased their position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AXL] by around 13,161,019 shares. Additionally, 105 investors decreased positions by around 11,062,791 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 84,657,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,881,473 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXL stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,456,494 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,822,673 shares during the same period.