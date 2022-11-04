Affimed N.V. [AFMD] Stock trading around $1.85 per share: What’s Next?

Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ: AFMD] gained 9.47% or 0.16 points to close at $1.85 with a heavy trading volume of 6742575 shares. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Affimed and Artiva Biotherapeutics Announce Partnership to Advance Combination Therapy of Innate Cell Engager (ICE®) AFM13 and Off-the-Shelf Allogeneic NK Cell Therapy AB-101.

Companies to combine their clinical programs (AFM13, AB-101) to address high unmet need of CD30-positive lymphoma patients.

Affimed’s AFM13 in combination with cord blood-derived NK cells demonstrated exceptionally high response rates in relapsed and refractory CD30-positive lymphoma patients.

It opened the trading session at $1.88, the shares rose to $2.175 and dropped to $1.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AFMD points out that the company has recorded -51.06% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.14% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.19M shares, AFMD reached to a volume of 6742575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Affimed N.V. [AFMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFMD shares is $9.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Affimed N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Affimed N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AFMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affimed N.V. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42.

Trading performance analysis for AFMD stock

Affimed N.V. [AFMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.45. With this latest performance, AFMD shares dropped by -7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.30 for Affimed N.V. [AFMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0746, while it was recorded at 1.7740 for the last single week of trading, and 3.2179 for the last 200 days.

Affimed N.V. [AFMD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affimed N.V. [AFMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -161.87. Affimed N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -142.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -28.87.

Affimed N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Affimed N.V. [AFMD]

There are presently around $161 million, or 68.50% of AFMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFMD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,944,072, which is approximately 18.141% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; RIDGEBACK CAPITAL INVESTMENTS L.P., holding 7,722,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.29 million in AFMD stocks shares; and 683 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $14.18 million in AFMD stock with ownership of nearly 24.837% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affimed N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Affimed N.V. [NASDAQ:AFMD] by around 27,104,387 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 8,067,370 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 52,028,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,200,425 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFMD stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,093,850 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 1,148,650 shares during the same period.