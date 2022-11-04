Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS] moved down -25.02: Why It’s Important

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [NYSE: WMS] plunged by -$28.38 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $96.25 during the day while it closed the day at $85.07. The company report on November 3, 2022 that Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic waste water industries, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a quarterly cash dividend to its shareholders in the amount of $0.12 per share, a 9% increase over the prior year dividend amount.

Scott Barbour, President and Chief Executive Officer of Advanced Drainage Systems commented, “Today’s dividend announcement is predicated on the strength of our balance sheet, formidable cash generation, and ongoing commitment to returning capital to shareholders. Our strong financial performance and operational excellence initiatives provide us with the confidence and financial flexibility to return excess cash to our shareholders while simultaneously continuing to strategically invest in our business.”.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. stock has also loss -31.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WMS stock has declined by -39.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -16.37% and lost -37.51% year-on date.

The market cap for WMS stock reached $7.44 billion, with 83.14 million shares outstanding and 52.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 690.77K shares, WMS reached a trading volume of 4530163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WMS shares is $158.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $102, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on WMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. is set at 6.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for WMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.30.

WMS stock trade performance evaluation

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.52. With this latest performance, WMS shares dropped by -36.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.73 for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.91, while it was recorded at 110.07 for the last single week of trading, and 115.66 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.12 and a Gross Margin at +26.54. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.29.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.97.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. go to 49.50%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [WMS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,571 million, or 83.80% of WMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,108,525, which is approximately 15.534% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, holding 3,189,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $271.31 million in WMS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $268.27 million in WMS stock with ownership of nearly 3.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 175 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. [NYSE:WMS] by around 6,517,663 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 6,681,222 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 52,285,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,484,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WMS stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,962,727 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 355,918 shares during the same period.