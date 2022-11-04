ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] Revenue clocked in at $512.40 million, down -36.50% YTD: What’s Next?

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACAD] price plunged by -6.97 percent to reach at -$1.11. The company report on November 2, 2022 that Acadia Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

– 3Q22 net sales of $130.7 million.

– Prescription Drug User Fee Act action date set for March 12, 2023 for trofinetide for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

A sum of 3587287 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.55M shares. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $15.83 and dropped to a low of $14.29 until finishing in the latest session at $14.82.

The one-year ACAD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.21. The average equity rating for ACAD stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACAD shares is $18.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACAD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $19 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on August 08, 2022, representing the official price target for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $15, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on ACAD stock. On June 21, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ACAD shares from 25 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.77.

ACAD Stock Performance Analysis:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.61. With this latest performance, ACAD shares dropped by -17.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.71 for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.60, while it was recorded at 15.75 for the last single week of trading, and 19.06 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

ACAD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to 25.00%.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACAD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,245 million, or 94.60% of ACAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACAD stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 41,923,486, which is approximately 0.03% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,400,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.78 million in ACAD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $183.75 million in ACAD stock with ownership of nearly -8.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 103 institutional holders increased their position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACAD] by around 19,214,881 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 15,309,222 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 116,977,912 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,502,015 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACAD stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,702,639 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 5,750,360 shares during the same period.