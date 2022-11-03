why The Kroger Co. [KR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $53.46

The Kroger Co. [NYSE: KR] plunged by -$0.12 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $47.79 during the day while it closed the day at $47.17. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Kroger Foundation and Thurgood Marshall College Fund Collaborate for Second Annual Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Innovation Challenge.

Pitch competition winners awarded $74,000 in scholarships.

The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) Foundation (“Foundation”) today announced the scholarship award recipients and entrepreneurial pitch competition results from its second annual Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Innovation Challenge in collaboration with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF). The Innovation Challenge is made possible by the Build it Together grant awarded to TMCF from the Foundation’s Racial Equity Fund. The $1 million grant supports TMCF’s effort to adapt its successful innovation and entrepreneurship model to focus on food insecurity and food waste.

The Kroger Co. stock has also gained 5.36% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KR stock has inclined by 0.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.91% and gained 4.22% year-on date.

The market cap for KR stock reached $32.98 billion, with 716.00 million shares outstanding and 711.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.38M shares, KR reached a trading volume of 3818717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Kroger Co. [KR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KR shares is $53.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northcoast have made an estimate for The Kroger Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 17, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 10, 2022, representing the official price target for The Kroger Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Neutral rating on KR stock. On April 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for KR shares from 61 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Kroger Co. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for KR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for KR in the course of the last twelve months was 15.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

KR stock trade performance evaluation

The Kroger Co. [KR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.36. With this latest performance, KR shares gained by 7.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.41 for The Kroger Co. [KR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.28, while it was recorded at 46.47 for the last single week of trading, and 49.64 for the last 200 days.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Kroger Co. [KR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.71 and a Gross Margin at +19.96. The Kroger Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.19.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17.

The Kroger Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Kroger Co. [KR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Kroger Co. go to 11.65%.

The Kroger Co. [KR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,909 million, or 81.40% of KR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 80,827,117, which is approximately -0.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,628,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.1 billion in KR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $2.47 billion in KR stock with ownership of nearly -9.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Kroger Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 511 institutional holders increased their position in The Kroger Co. [NYSE:KR] by around 46,598,072 shares. Additionally, 484 investors decreased positions by around 51,353,356 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 472,520,853 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 570,472,281 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KR stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,795,421 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 2,571,529 shares during the same period.