Wall Street Analyst Resumed Permian Resources Corporation [PR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Permian Resources Corporation [NYSE: PR] closed the trading session at $10.14 on 11/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.88, while the highest price level was $10.27.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 69.57 percent and weekly performance of 4.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 26.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 35.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 61.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.13M shares, PR reached to a volume of 5161001 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Permian Resources Corporation [PR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PR shares is $11.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Permian Resources Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Permian Resources Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Permian Resources Corporation is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for PR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

PR stock trade performance evaluation

Permian Resources Corporation [PR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.86. With this latest performance, PR shares gained by 35.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.69 for Permian Resources Corporation [PR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.27, while it was recorded at 9.84 for the last single week of trading, and 7.79 for the last 200 days.

Permian Resources Corporation [PR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Permian Resources Corporation [PR] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.24 and a Gross Margin at +45.97. Permian Resources Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41.

Permian Resources Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Permian Resources Corporation [PR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Permian Resources Corporation go to 6.00%.

Permian Resources Corporation [PR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,449 million, or 88.90% of PR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PR stocks are: RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC with ownership of 68,858,550, which is approximately -17.494% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 15,781,853 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $160.03 million in PR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $153.12 million in PR stock with ownership of nearly 8.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Permian Resources Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Permian Resources Corporation [NYSE:PR] by around 36,310,735 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 54,083,315 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 151,120,024 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 241,514,074 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PR stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,332,816 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 6,003,153 shares during the same period.