Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] is -81.16% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ: UBX] closed the trading session at $2.75 on 11/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.67, while the highest price level was $3.74. The company report on November 1, 2022 that UNITY Biotechnology Announces Positive 24-Week Data from Phase 2 BEHOLD Study of UBX1325 in Patients with Diabetic Macular Edema.

A single injection of UBX1325 led to a statistically significant and clinically relevant improvement in Best Corrected Visual Acuity (BCVA) of 7.6 ETDRS letters at 24 weeks compared to sham treatment.

UBX1325 maintained stabilization of retinal structure, as measured by central subfield thickness (CST) at 24 weeks, as compared to worsening from baseline in sham-treated patients.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -81.16 percent and weekly performance of 10.89 percent. The stock has been moved at -71.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -32.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -61.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 442.14K shares, UBX reached to a volume of 27501415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBX shares is $75.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Unity Biotechnology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $5 to $7. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Unity Biotechnology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on UBX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Unity Biotechnology Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.60.

UBX stock trade performance evaluation

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.89. With this latest performance, UBX shares dropped by -32.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.28 for Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.13, while it was recorded at 2.68 for the last single week of trading, and 7.65 for the last 200 days.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1184.47 and a Gross Margin at +39.80. Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1269.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.18.

Unity Biotechnology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Unity Biotechnology Inc. [UBX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 26.00% of UBX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 128,167, which is approximately 13.906% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 95,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in UBX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $0.26 million in UBX stock with ownership of nearly -56.373% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Unity Biotechnology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Unity Biotechnology Inc. [NASDAQ:UBX] by around 66,367 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 405,962 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 475,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 947,335 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBX stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,858 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 57,512 shares during the same period.