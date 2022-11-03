Truist lifts Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE: BHC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.15% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.29%. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Ortho Dermatologics to Present New Data at the 2022 Innovations in Dermatology Conference.

Nine Poster Presentations Include New Analyses of SILIQ® and JUBLIA®.

– Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) (“Bausch Health”) and its dermatology business, Ortho Dermatologics, today announced the presentation of nine posters during the Innovations in Dermatology Conference, which takes place Nov. 3-5, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nev. The presentations will feature new data around JUBLIA® (efinaconazole) Topical Solution, 10%, and SILIQ® (brodalumab) Injection, 210 mg

Over the last 12 months, BHC stock dropped by -75.81%. The average equity rating for BHC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.52 billion, with 362.20 million shares outstanding and 344.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.66M shares, BHC stock reached a trading volume of 7520398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]:

Truist have made an estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $12 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bausch Health Companies Inc. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHC in the course of the last twelve months was 6.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BHC Stock Performance Analysis:

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.29. With this latest performance, BHC shares dropped by -1.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.67 for Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.74, while it was recorded at 6.77 for the last single week of trading, and 13.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bausch Health Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

BHC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. go to 8.70%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. [BHC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,682 million, or 66.80% of BHC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BHC stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 34,721,118, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; PAULSON & CO. INC., holding 26,439,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $182.43 million in BHC stocks shares; and VALUEACT HOLDINGS, L.P., currently with $98.95 million in BHC stock with ownership of nearly -0.621% of the company’s market capitalization.

138 institutional holders increased their position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. [NYSE:BHC] by around 43,327,814 shares. Additionally, 200 investors decreased positions by around 57,928,656 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 142,467,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,723,542 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BHC stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,684,160 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 32,930,200 shares during the same period.