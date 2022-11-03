Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] Revenue clocked in at $4.68 billion, down -32.41% YTD: What’s Next?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE: RCL] slipped around -1.4 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $51.98 at the close of the session, down -2.62%. The company report on October 28, 2022 that Royal Caribbean Group First Cruise Company in US to Sail Using Renewable Diesel Fuel.

Group partners with World Fuel Services for first bunkering of lower carbon fuel, a vital step in its Destination Net Zero decarbonization strategy.

Today, Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) became the first major cruise line operator to sail a cruise ship from a U.S. port while using renewable diesel fuel to meet part of the ship’s fuel needs when Navigator of the Seas set sail from the Port of Los Angeles. Part of the Group’s award-winning cruise line, Royal Caribbean International, the use of renewable fuel will reduce the ship’s carbon emissions.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock is now -32.41% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RCL Stock saw the intraday high of $55.05 and lowest of $51.98 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 98.27, which means current price is +67.19% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.77M shares, RCL reached a trading volume of 6493532 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCL shares is $64.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCL stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Positive. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $93, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on RCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.63.

How has RCL stock performed recently?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.12. With this latest performance, RCL shares gained by 38.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.67 for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.59, while it was recorded at 51.81 for the last single week of trading, and 57.71 for the last 200 days.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL] shares currently have an operating margin of -248.82 and a Gross Margin at -159.51. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -343.34.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Insider trade positions for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [RCL]

There are presently around $9,467 million, or 69.50% of RCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCL stocks are: CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS with ownership of 29,750,225, which is approximately 2.989% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,577,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.23 billion in RCL stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $821.62 million in RCL stock with ownership of nearly -27.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. [NYSE:RCL] by around 18,183,368 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 25,456,806 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 138,478,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,118,862 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCL stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,810,003 shares, while 122 institutional investors sold positions of 8,040,201 shares during the same period.