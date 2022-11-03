MKM Partners slashes price target on LKQ Corporation [LKQ] – find out why.

LKQ Corporation [NASDAQ: LKQ] slipped around -2.14 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $53.50 at the close of the session, down -3.85%. The company report on October 27, 2022 that LKQ Corporation Announces Results for Third Quarter 2022.

Revenue of $3.1 billion; revenue on a constant currency basis1 of $3.3 billion.

Parts and services organic revenue growth of 4.8% (5.3% on a per day basis).

LKQ Corporation stock is now -10.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. LKQ Stock saw the intraday high of $53.795 and lowest of $52.63 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 60.43, which means current price is +26.30% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.38M shares, LKQ reached a trading volume of 4281357 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about LKQ Corporation [LKQ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LKQ shares is $65.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LKQ stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MKM Partners have made an estimate for LKQ Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2022, representing the official price target for LKQ Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LKQ Corporation is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for LKQ in the course of the last twelve months was 16.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

How has LKQ stock performed recently?

LKQ Corporation [LKQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.74. With this latest performance, LKQ shares gained by 10.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.74 for LKQ Corporation [LKQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.20, while it was recorded at 54.58 for the last single week of trading, and 50.61 for the last 200 days.

LKQ Corporation [LKQ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LKQ Corporation [LKQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.41 and a Gross Margin at +38.68. LKQ Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.73.

LKQ Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for LKQ Corporation [LKQ]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LKQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LKQ Corporation go to 33.50%.

Insider trade positions for LKQ Corporation [LKQ]

There are presently around $14,102 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKQ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,264,812, which is approximately -0.753% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,433,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in LKQ stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $776.21 million in LKQ stock with ownership of nearly 8.203% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LKQ Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 289 institutional holders increased their position in LKQ Corporation [NASDAQ:LKQ] by around 16,110,548 shares. Additionally, 336 investors decreased positions by around 20,735,307 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 226,740,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,586,215 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKQ stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,348,507 shares, while 61 institutional investors sold positions of 1,935,500 shares during the same period.