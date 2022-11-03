Market cap of Synchrony Financial [SYF] reaches 15.70B – now what?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] gained 0.96% or 0.34 points to close at $35.90 with a heavy trading volume of 4398264 shares. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Synchrony Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) today announced its third quarter 2022 results for the period ending September 30, 2022. The earnings news release, financial tables and related materials can be found on the company’s investor relations website at https://investors.synchrony.com/financial-results.

Today at 8:00 AM Eastern Time, Brian Doubles, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Brian Wenzel Sr., Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the financial results and outlook for certain business drivers. The conference call can be accessed via an audio webcast through the investor relations website at www.investors.synchronyfinancial.com, under events and presentations. A replay will also be available on the website.

It opened the trading session at $36.13, the shares rose to $36.36 and dropped to $35.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SYF points out that the company has recorded -6.24% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.89% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.05M shares, SYF reached to a volume of 4398264 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $39.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $49, while Piper Sandler kept a Overweight rating on SYF stock. On March 28, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SYF shares from 56 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 2.45.

Trading performance analysis for SYF stock

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.72. With this latest performance, SYF shares gained by 20.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.81 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.13, while it was recorded at 35.54 for the last single week of trading, and 35.24 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.18 and a Gross Margin at +91.94. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.40.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to -8.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Synchrony Financial [SYF]

There are presently around $16,379 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 62,810,512, which is approximately -0.43% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 48,263,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.56 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly -9.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 299 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 26,894,054 shares. Additionally, 359 investors decreased positions by around 44,358,134 shares, while 93 investors held positions by with 384,995,298 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 456,247,486 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,226,036 shares, while 91 institutional investors sold positions of 2,919,027 shares during the same period.