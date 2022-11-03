Market Analysts see Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] falling to $34. Time to buy?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] price plunged by -2.40 percent to reach at -$0.73. The company report on October 28, 2022 that Weyerhaeuser Announces Resolution of Work Stoppage in Oregon and Washington.

Normal operations to resume with approval of new contract with IAM.

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) today announced the successful resolution of a work stoppage involving members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union in Oregon and Washington. Weyerhaeuser has approximately 1,200 employees who are members of IAM, including employees in the company’s Wood Products and Timberlands organizations, and the approval of a new contract will result in the restoration of operations at all sites.

A sum of 4563767 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.99M shares. Weyerhaeuser Company shares reached a high of $30.94 and dropped to a low of $29.63 until finishing in the latest session at $29.66.

The one-year WY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.12. The average equity rating for WY stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $37.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on WY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

WY Stock Performance Analysis:

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.20. With this latest performance, WY shares dropped by -0.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.20 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.04, while it was recorded at 30.62 for the last single week of trading, and 36.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Weyerhaeuser Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] shares currently have an operating margin of +34.95 and a Gross Margin at +44.85. Weyerhaeuser Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.35.

Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

WY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $18,190 million, or 84.70% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,686,901, which is approximately 0.139% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,349,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.76 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.07 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly -8.072% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weyerhaeuser Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 453 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 39,878,470 shares. Additionally, 437 investors decreased positions by around 31,304,314 shares, while 199 investors held positions by with 542,113,102 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 613,295,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,770,865 shares, while 94 institutional investors sold positions of 3,280,806 shares during the same period.