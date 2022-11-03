Goldman slashes price target on CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] – find out why.

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] traded at a low on 11/01/22, posting a -0.46 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $12.88. The company report on November 1, 2022 that CNH Industrial Named a “Green Master” for Ninth Consecutive Year.

For the ninth consecutive year, CNH Industrial has been named a “Green Master” by the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council (WSBC). This points-based recognition program and assessment is for Wisconsin businesses and industries that are committed to sustainable business practices.

“The Green Masters Program is a tool for businesses to assess and develop their sustainability program, to benchmark against their industry and to receive a third party certification recognizing their achievements in sustainability,” says WSBC’s managing director, Jessy Servi Ortiz. “We are proud to have companies like CNH Industrial leading the way in Wisconsin.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4153140 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CNH Industrial N.V. stands at 2.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.02%.

The market cap for CNHI stock reached $17.82 billion, with 1.35 billion shares outstanding and 994.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, CNHI reached a trading volume of 4153140 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $15.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CNHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNHI in the course of the last twelve months was 36.89.

How has CNHI stock performed recently?

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.10. With this latest performance, CNHI shares gained by 10.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.07 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.15, while it was recorded at 12.89 for the last single week of trading, and 13.62 for the last 200 days.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.49 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. CNH Industrial N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.51.

Earnings analysis for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]

There are presently around $6,870 million, or 51.09% of CNHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 96,534,929, which is approximately 4.568% of the company’s market cap and around 27.09% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 42,964,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $553.38 million in CNHI stocks shares; and AMUNDI, currently with $472.71 million in CNHI stock with ownership of nearly -10.309% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNH Industrial N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI] by around 74,211,920 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 56,510,443 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 402,686,367 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 533,408,730 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNHI stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,913,203 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 9,853,417 shares during the same period.