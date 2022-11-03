Goldman lifts Wayfair Inc. [W] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Wayfair Inc. [NYSE: W] price plunged by -0.26 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on October 20, 2022 that Wayfair Makes it Easy to Shop Sustainably with Largest Selection of Sustainability Certifications for Home.

Leader in Home showcases more than 50 third-party certifications to help customers shop sustainably.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), one of the world’s largest destinations for the home, today announced its expanded Shop Sustainably offering, which allows shoppers to easily find sustainable products that adhere to a wide-variety of third-party certifications. With more than 50 third-party sustainability certifications to-date, Wayfair is home to the largest variety of sustainability certifications featured by a home retailer.

A sum of 3990146 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.09M shares. Wayfair Inc. shares reached a high of $40.62 and dropped to a low of $37.48 until finishing in the latest session at $37.82.

The one-year W stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.32. The average equity rating for W stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Wayfair Inc. [W]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for W shares is $66.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on W stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Wayfair Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $65 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on September 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Wayfair Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wayfair Inc. is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for W stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31.

W Stock Performance Analysis:

Wayfair Inc. [W] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.56. With this latest performance, W shares gained by 10.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for W stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.12 for Wayfair Inc. [W]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.03, while it was recorded at 36.46 for the last single week of trading, and 77.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Wayfair Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wayfair Inc. [W] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.60 and a Gross Margin at +28.41. Wayfair Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.96.

Wayfair Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Wayfair Inc. [W] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,631 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of W stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 11,901,534, which is approximately 0.162% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 8,882,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $335.94 million in W stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $310.27 million in W stock with ownership of nearly -3.794% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wayfair Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 174 institutional holders increased their position in Wayfair Inc. [NYSE:W] by around 15,735,712 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 9,719,563 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 70,552,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,007,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. W stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,604,111 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 5,541,741 shares during the same period.