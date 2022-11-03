Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] Stock trading around $352.58 per share: What’s Next?

Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE: LLY] traded at a low on 11/01/22, posting a -2.63 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $352.58. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Lilly Reports Solid Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Continued Pipeline Progress.

Lilly’s revenue in Q3 2022 increased 2%, or 7% on a constant currency basis, primarily driven by volume growth of key growth products, partially offset by lower realized prices and lower Alimta revenue following the entry of generics. Total worldwide volume in Q3 2022 increased 14%. .

Strong launch for Mounjaro led to $97.3 million in U.S. revenue in Q3 2022. The company also recognized $86.0 million in Mounjaro revenue related to a sales collaboration agreement for the right to sell and distribute Mounjaro in Japan.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7005265 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Eli Lilly and Company stands at 3.07% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.79%.

The market cap for LLY stock reached $331.69 billion, with 950.17 million shares outstanding and 947.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.88M shares, LLY reached a trading volume of 7005265 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLY shares is $349.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Eli Lilly and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Eli Lilly and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $265 to $364, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on LLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eli Lilly and Company is set at 10.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 37.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for LLY in the course of the last twelve months was 136.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has LLY stock performed recently?

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.36. With this latest performance, LLY shares gained by 9.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.16 for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 323.44, while it was recorded at 357.75 for the last single week of trading, and 298.46 for the last 200 days.

Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eli Lilly and Company [LLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.65 and a Gross Margin at +74.18. Eli Lilly and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 76.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.70.

Eli Lilly and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eli Lilly and Company go to 16.80%.

Insider trade positions for Eli Lilly and Company [LLY]

There are presently around $278,729 million, or 84.20% of LLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LLY stocks are: LILLY ENDOWMENT INC with ownership of 103,773,810, which is approximately -0.372% of the company’s market cap and around 10.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 71,591,327 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.24 billion in LLY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $22.48 billion in LLY stock with ownership of nearly -0.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eli Lilly and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,063 institutional holders increased their position in Eli Lilly and Company [NYSE:LLY] by around 31,638,640 shares. Additionally, 1,028 investors decreased positions by around 29,119,924 shares, while 436 investors held positions by with 729,783,127 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 790,541,691 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LLY stock had 184 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,796,465 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 936,443 shares during the same period.