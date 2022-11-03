Dynatrace Inc. [DT] fell -43.38% so far this year. What now?

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] price plunged by -3.04 percent to reach at -$1.07. The company report on October 27, 2022 that DXC Technology Expands Global Partnership with Dynatrace, Accelerating Business Transformation for Customers.

DXC Platform X™ enables the world’s leading organizations to modernize and transform their business by proactively preventing and auto-resolving issues to enable the silent running of mission-critical systems .

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, announced an expanded partnership with Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) in which the Dynatrace® Software Intelligence Platform will become the preferred DXC Platform X™ software for observability and artificial intelligence-powered automated management of a customer’s IT estate.

A sum of 3994083 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.92M shares. Dynatrace Inc. shares reached a high of $36.00 and dropped to a low of $33.90 until finishing in the latest session at $34.17.

The one-year DT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.26. The average equity rating for DT stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Dynatrace Inc. [DT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DT shares is $47.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Dynatrace Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Dynatrace Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on DT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynatrace Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for DT in the course of the last twelve months was 33.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DT Stock Performance Analysis:

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.09. With this latest performance, DT shares dropped by -4.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.08 for Dynatrace Inc. [DT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.30, while it was recorded at 34.88 for the last single week of trading, and 40.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dynatrace Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynatrace Inc. [DT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.75 and a Gross Margin at +78.16. Dynatrace Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.64.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.19.

Dynatrace Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

DT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dynatrace Inc. go to 22.35%.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,510 million, or 96.90% of DT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DT stocks are: THOMA BRAVO, L.P. with ownership of 84,298,270, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,700,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $638.98 million in DT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $496.67 million in DT stock with ownership of nearly 8.45% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynatrace Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 218 institutional holders increased their position in Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT] by around 38,399,896 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 25,543,333 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 214,365,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,308,607 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DT stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,483,526 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 9,828,182 shares during the same period.