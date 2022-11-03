Bandwidth Inc. [BAND] Revenue clocked in at $524.60 million, down -75.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Bandwidth Inc. [NASDAQ: BAND] gained 41.63% or 5.12 points to close at $17.42 with a heavy trading volume of 11096472 shares. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Bandwidth Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Quarterly revenue and non-GAAP EPS exceeded high-end of guidance ranges.

Raises full year 2022 outlook for revenue and non-GAAP EPS.

It opened the trading session at $16.28, the shares rose to $18.90 and dropped to $16.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BAND points out that the company has recorded -33.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -89.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 549.61K shares, BAND reached to a volume of 11096472 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bandwidth Inc. [BAND]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BAND shares is $29.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BAND stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Bandwidth Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $38 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on May 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Bandwidth Inc. stock. On February 24, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for BAND shares from 102 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bandwidth Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for BAND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for BAND in the course of the last twelve months was 31.13.

Trading performance analysis for BAND stock

Bandwidth Inc. [BAND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 44.21. With this latest performance, BAND shares gained by 35.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BAND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.43 for Bandwidth Inc. [BAND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.28, while it was recorded at 13.05 for the last single week of trading, and 24.97 for the last 200 days.

Bandwidth Inc. [BAND]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bandwidth Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Bandwidth Inc. [BAND]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BAND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bandwidth Inc. go to 20.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bandwidth Inc. [BAND]

There are presently around $330 million, or 83.60% of BAND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BAND stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,376,790, which is approximately -7.865% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,087,482 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.36 million in BAND stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $31.64 million in BAND stock with ownership of nearly -21.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bandwidth Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Bandwidth Inc. [NASDAQ:BAND] by around 2,561,557 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 4,548,022 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 11,832,708 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,942,287 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BAND stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,144,786 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,368,310 shares during the same period.