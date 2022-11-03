Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC] stock Downgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $62

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [NASDAQ: AIMC] loss -0.83% or -0.5 points to close at $59.64 with a heavy trading volume of 3816814 shares. The company report on October 31, 2022 that REGAL REXNORD CORPORATION REPORTS STRONG THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX).

It opened the trading session at $60.11, the shares rose to $60.30 and dropped to $59.525, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AIMC points out that the company has recorded 49.36% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -85.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 436.29K shares, AIMC reached to a volume of 3816814 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIMC shares is $54.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIMC in the course of the last twelve months was 78.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for AIMC stock

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 51.06. With this latest performance, AIMC shares gained by 70.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.10 for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.83, while it was recorded at 55.97 for the last single week of trading, and 39.65 for the last 200 days.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.78 and a Gross Margin at +35.55. Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.66.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [AIMC]

There are presently around $3,899 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIMC stocks are: WASATCH ADVISORS INC with ownership of 6,871,950, which is approximately 9.301% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,043,657 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $360.44 million in AIMC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $349.41 million in AIMC stock with ownership of nearly 2.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. [NASDAQ:AIMC] by around 4,186,650 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 3,940,203 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 57,244,100 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,370,953 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIMC stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 434,838 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 650,491 shares during the same period.