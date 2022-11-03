Abiomed Inc. [ABMD] Is Currently 49.88 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Abiomed Inc. [NASDAQ: ABMD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 49.88% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 42.96%. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Abiomed Announces Second Quarter Revenue of $266 Million, up 11% in Constant Currency*, up 7% on a Reported Basis Year Over Year.

ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD), a leader in breakthrough heart, lung and kidney support technologies, today announces financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Over the last 12 months, ABMD stock rose by 7.95%. The one-year Abiomed Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -22.27. The average equity rating for ABMD stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $17.81 billion, with 45.58 million shares outstanding and 44.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 283.10K shares, ABMD stock reached a trading volume of 7000177 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Abiomed Inc. [ABMD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABMD shares is $309.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Abiomed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Abiomed Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $360, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on ABMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abiomed Inc. is set at 18.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABMD in the course of the last twelve months was 67.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.90.

ABMD Stock Performance Analysis:

Abiomed Inc. [ABMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.96. With this latest performance, ABMD shares gained by 48.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 76.99 for Abiomed Inc. [ABMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 261.00, while it was recorded at 284.76 for the last single week of trading, and 278.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Abiomed Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abiomed Inc. [ABMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.80 and a Gross Margin at +81.76. Abiomed Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.64, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.62.

Abiomed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

ABMD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abiomed Inc. go to 18.35%.

Abiomed Inc. [ABMD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,132 million, or 95.50% of ABMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,981,425, which is approximately 1.427% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,529,629 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.71 billion in ABMD stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.37 billion in ABMD stock with ownership of nearly -2.288% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abiomed Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 252 institutional holders increased their position in Abiomed Inc. [NASDAQ:ABMD] by around 2,501,676 shares. Additionally, 209 investors decreased positions by around 2,194,036 shares, while 86 investors held positions by with 38,002,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,697,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABMD stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 440,366 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 247,820 shares during the same period.