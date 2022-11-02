ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] fell -32.24% so far this year. What now?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] price plunged by -2.31 percent to reach at -$1.03. The company report on November 1, 2022 that ZoomInfo Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

GAAP Revenue of $287.6 million Grows 46% year-over-year.

GAAP Operating Margin of 18% and Adjusted Operating Income Margin of 41%.

The one-year ZI stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.89. The average equity rating for ZI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $63.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 28, 2022, representing the official price target for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $67 to $73, while UBS kept a Buy rating on ZI stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ZI shares from 82 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 59.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

ZI Stock Performance Analysis:

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.81. With this latest performance, ZI shares dropped by -0.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.40 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.02, while it was recorded at 45.00 for the last single week of trading, and 46.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ZI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 35.67%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16,126 million, or 87.40% of ZI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: TA ASSOCIATES, L.P. with ownership of 45,800,086, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; CARLYLE GROUP INC., holding 41,671,145 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.81 billion in ZI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.21 billion in ZI stock with ownership of nearly -1.762% of the company’s market capitalization.

240 institutional holders increased their position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ZI] by around 59,082,308 shares. Additionally, 151 investors decreased positions by around 29,894,307 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 281,732,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 370,709,560 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZI stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,567,743 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 8,026,730 shares during the same period.