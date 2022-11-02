ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] is -57.48% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE: ZIM] price surged by 6.56 percent to reach at $1.54. The company report on October 26, 2022 that ZIM to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) announced today that the Company will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will host a conference call and webcast (along with a slide presentation) to review the results and provide a corporate update at 8:00 AM ET.

A sum of 4285570 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.83M shares. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares reached a high of $25.06 and dropped to a low of $23.53 until finishing in the latest session at $25.03.

The one-year ZIM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.25. The average equity rating for ZIM stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZIM shares is $43.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZIM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $79 to $40, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on ZIM stock. On June 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ZIM shares from 43.60 to 53.30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZIM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZIM in the course of the last twelve months was 0.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ZIM Stock Performance Analysis:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.50. With this latest performance, ZIM shares gained by 3.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZIM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.10 for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.93, while it was recorded at 23.84 for the last single week of trading, and 52.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.02 and a Gross Margin at +56.33. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 190.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 73.27.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [ZIM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,256 million, or 44.20% of ZIM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZIM stocks are: ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,747,894, which is approximately -0.524% of the company’s market cap and around 33.42% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 3,768,555 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $94.33 million in ZIM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $81.75 million in ZIM stock with ownership of nearly 296.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 180 institutional holders increased their position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. [NYSE:ZIM] by around 16,189,735 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 12,809,244 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 21,176,529 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,175,508 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZIM stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,923,049 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 5,608,235 shares during the same period.