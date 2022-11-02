Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] moved up 1.21: Why It’s Important

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] jumped around 0.79 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $65.90 at the close of the session, up 1.21%. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Xcel Energy proposes to exit coal by 2030.

Company plans earlier coal plant retirement, accelerating its nation-leading clean energy transition.

Xcel Energy announced today a proposal to advance the retirement of coal operations at Tolk Generating Station in Texas to 2028, more than four years earlier than planned. With this earlier retirement, along with accelerated coal plant retirements in other states, the company will exit the use of coal by the end of 2030 when the Comanche 3 coal unit in Colorado retires.

Xcel Energy Inc. stock is now -2.66% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XEL Stock saw the intraday high of $66.02 and lowest of $64.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 77.66, which means current price is +15.84% above from all time high which was touched on 09/12/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.04M shares, XEL reached a trading volume of 3912751 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $68.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Xcel Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $75, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on XEL stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for XEL shares from 64 to 72.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.22.

How has XEL stock performed recently?

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.61. With this latest performance, XEL shares gained by 0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.77 for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.44, while it was recorded at 64.44 for the last single week of trading, and 70.53 for the last 200 days.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.17 and a Gross Margin at +20.89. Xcel Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.73.

Xcel Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy Inc. go to 6.72%.

Insider trade positions for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]

There are presently around $27,975 million, or 79.80% of XEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,171,022, which is approximately 2.253% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,959,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.16 billion in XEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.28 billion in XEL stock with ownership of nearly 14.628% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xcel Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 452 institutional holders increased their position in Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL] by around 35,308,757 shares. Additionally, 375 investors decreased positions by around 23,712,454 shares, while 208 investors held positions by with 365,480,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 424,501,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEL stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,030,244 shares, while 82 institutional investors sold positions of 2,281,329 shares during the same period.