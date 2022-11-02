why Livent Corporation [LTHM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $33.52

Livent Corporation [NYSE: LTHM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.76% Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.10%. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Livent Releases Third Quarter 2022 Results.

Over the last 12 months, LTHM stock rose by 7.55%. The one-year Livent Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.53. The average equity rating for LTHM stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.56 billion, with 179.27 million shares outstanding and 177.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, LTHM stock reached a trading volume of 4446779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Livent Corporation [LTHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LTHM shares is $33.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LTHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Livent Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Livent Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $31 to $27, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on LTHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Livent Corporation is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for LTHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

LTHM Stock Performance Analysis:

Livent Corporation [LTHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, LTHM shares gained by 2.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LTHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.92 for Livent Corporation [LTHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.23, while it was recorded at 31.30 for the last single week of trading, and 26.21 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Livent Corporation Fundamentals:

Livent Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

LTHM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LTHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Livent Corporation go to 1.00%.

Livent Corporation [LTHM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,950 million, or 91.70% of LTHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LTHM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,002,647, which is approximately 1.278% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,846,068 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $559.12 million in LTHM stocks shares; and AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC, currently with $277.93 million in LTHM stock with ownership of nearly -8.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

206 institutional holders increased their position in Livent Corporation [NYSE:LTHM] by around 13,952,412 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 15,276,431 shares, while 79 investors held positions by with 128,752,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 157,981,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LTHM stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,017,917 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,057,867 shares during the same period.