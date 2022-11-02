why Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.13

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [NYSE: HMY] surged by $0.13 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $2.95 during the day while it closed the day at $2.93. The company report on October 6, 2022 that Copper Mountain Mining Announces Agreement to Sell the Eva Copper Project and the Australian Exploration Tenements for Total Consideration of up to US$230 Million.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation (TSX: CMMC) (ASX: C6C) (the “Company” or “Copper Mountain”) is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement with Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (JSE: HAR) (NYSE: HMY) (“Harmony”) to sell its wholly-owned Eva Copper Project and its 2,100km2 exploration land package in Queensland, Australia for total consideration of up to US$230 million (the “Transaction”).

Under the terms of the Transaction, Copper Mountain will receive the following consideration:.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stock has also gained 6.16% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HMY stock has declined by -6.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.90% and lost -28.71% year-on date.

The market cap for HMY stock reached $1.79 billion, with 610.00 million shares outstanding and 434.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.13M shares, HMY reached a trading volume of 4685960 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HMY shares is $3.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HMY stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for HMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for HMY in the course of the last twelve months was 7.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

HMY stock trade performance evaluation

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.16. With this latest performance, HMY shares gained by 13.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.38 for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.58, while it was recorded at 2.86 for the last single week of trading, and 3.56 for the last 200 days.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.23 and a Gross Margin at +11.05. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.50.

Return on Total Capital for HMY is now 23.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.67. Additionally, HMY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.57.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited go to 0.00%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [HMY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $495 million, or 31.80% of HMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HMY stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 57,636,837, which is approximately 0.954% of the company’s market cap and around 15.10% of the total institutional ownership; EXOR CAPITAL LLP, holding 25,164,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $73.73 million in HMY stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $44.67 million in HMY stock with ownership of nearly 84.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited [NYSE:HMY] by around 23,648,367 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 14,673,155 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 130,616,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,938,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HMY stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,315,380 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 6,143,852 shares during the same period.