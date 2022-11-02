why DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $69.52

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE: DD] price surged by 2.62 percent to reach at $1.5. The company report on November 1, 2022 that DuPont Announces Termination of Intended Rogers Acquisition.

DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced the termination of the previously announced agreement1 to acquire the outstanding shares of Rogers Corporation, as the companies have been unable to obtain timely clearance from all the required regulators. DuPont is paying Rogers a termination fee of $162.5 million in accordance with the agreement.

About DuPontDuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

A sum of 4205061 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.87M shares. DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares reached a high of $59.465 and dropped to a low of $57.87 until finishing in the latest session at $58.70.

The one-year DD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.56. The average equity rating for DD stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DD shares is $69.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho dropped their target price from $96 to $101. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for DuPont de Nemours Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $95 to $100, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on DD stock. On February 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for DD shares from 98 to 96.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DuPont de Nemours Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for DD in the course of the last twelve months was 30.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

DD Stock Performance Analysis:

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.05. With this latest performance, DD shares gained by 11.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.88 for DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.87, while it was recorded at 57.46 for the last single week of trading, and 64.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DuPont de Nemours Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.31 and a Gross Margin at +32.16. DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.01.

DuPont de Nemours Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

DD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DuPont de Nemours Inc. go to 13.73%.

DuPont de Nemours Inc. [DD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $21,415 million, or 74.30% of DD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,222,375, which is approximately 0.574% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 36,257,764 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 billion in DD stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $1.34 billion in DD stock with ownership of nearly 8.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DuPont de Nemours Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 495 institutional holders increased their position in DuPont de Nemours Inc. [NYSE:DD] by around 21,544,243 shares. Additionally, 618 investors decreased positions by around 21,875,429 shares, while 250 investors held positions by with 321,400,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 364,820,378 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DD stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,013,365 shares, while 137 institutional investors sold positions of 4,124,439 shares during the same period.