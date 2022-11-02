Western Digital Corporation [WDC] Is Currently 3.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: WDC] surged by $1.32 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $35.92 during the day while it closed the day at $35.69. The company report on October 27, 2022 that Western Digital Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

News Summary.

First quarter revenue was $3.74 billion, above the midpoint of guidance.

Western Digital Corporation stock has also gained 1.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WDC stock has declined by -27.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -42.17% and lost -45.26% year-on date.

The market cap for WDC stock reached $10.96 billion, with 317.55 million shares outstanding and 316.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, WDC reached a trading volume of 8681923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Western Digital Corporation [WDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDC shares is $44.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Western Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $56 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on September 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Western Digital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Underperform rating on WDC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corporation is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDC in the course of the last twelve months was 7.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

WDC stock trade performance evaluation

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.15. With this latest performance, WDC shares gained by 4.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.25 for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.39, while it was recorded at 35.04 for the last single week of trading, and 47.89 for the last 200 days.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Digital Corporation [WDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.83. Western Digital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.73.

Western Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Western Digital Corporation [WDC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Digital Corporation go to -10.70%.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,585 million, or 87.80% of WDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,273,152, which is approximately 3.855% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,643,596 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $915.35 million in WDC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $444.87 million in WDC stock with ownership of nearly -4.101% of the company’s market capitalization.

285 institutional holders increased their position in Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ:WDC] by around 42,349,869 shares. Additionally, 299 investors decreased positions by around 20,026,941 shares, while 108 investors held positions by with 206,147,124 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,523,934 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDC stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,465,015 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 3,230,359 shares during the same period.