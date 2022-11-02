Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Hecla Mining Company [HL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] slipped around -0.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $4.57 at the close of the session, down -2.14%. The company report on October 25, 2022 that Hecla Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call/Webcast and Virtual Investor Event.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced it will issue a news release reporting its third quarter 2022 financial results before market open on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.

Hecla Mining Company stock is now -12.42% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HL Stock saw the intraday high of $4.70 and lowest of $4.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.66, which means current price is +34.02% above from all time high which was touched on 03/08/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.06M shares, HL reached a trading volume of 7886410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hecla Mining Company [HL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $5.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $6.50 to $6.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.25 to $6.50, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for HL in the course of the last twelve months was 56.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has HL stock performed recently?

Hecla Mining Company [HL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.14. With this latest performance, HL shares gained by 15.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.98 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.19, while it was recorded at 4.72 for the last single week of trading, and 4.95 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hecla Mining Company [HL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.82 and a Gross Margin at +20.51. Hecla Mining Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.30.

Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Insider trade positions for Hecla Mining Company [HL]

There are presently around $1,523 million, or 63.40% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,539,494, which is approximately 0.331% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 50,930,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $232.75 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $185.91 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly 2.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hecla Mining Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 17,007,175 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 28,971,430 shares, while 65 investors held positions by with 287,234,482 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 333,213,087 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,792,173 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,101,253 shares during the same period.