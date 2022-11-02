Wall Street Analyst Initiated Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SPCE] price surged by 3.68 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on October 11, 2022 that Virgin Galactic Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or the “Company”), an aerospace and space travel company announced today that it will report its financial results for the third quarter 2022 following the close of the U.S. markets on Thursday, November 03, 2022. Virgin Galactic will host a conference call to discuss the results that day at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at investors.virgingalactic.com.

The one-year SPCE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 30.68. The average equity rating for SPCE stock is currently 3.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPCE shares is $6.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPCE stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $5, while Truist kept a Sell rating on SPCE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPCE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 352.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.66.

SPCE Stock Performance Analysis:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.68. With this latest performance, SPCE shares dropped by -1.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPCE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.76 for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.19, while it was recorded at 4.61 for the last single week of trading, and 7.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.40.

SPCE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPCE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. go to 9.90%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [SPCE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $429 million, or 39.10% of SPCE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPCE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,098,967, which is approximately 6.169% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,604,783 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79.54 million in SPCE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $57.15 million in SPCE stock with ownership of nearly 3.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

130 institutional holders increased their position in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SPCE] by around 20,459,312 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 13,345,735 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 55,839,120 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,644,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPCE stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,922,080 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,529,908 shares during the same period.