Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] price plunged by -1.21 percent to reach at -$0.27. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Novavax Appoints Rick Rodgers to Board of Directors.

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced the appointment of Richard Rodgers, MBA to its board as an independent director. Mr. Rodgers brings extensive experience in biopharmaceutical management to his role on the Novavax Board of Directors.

“Rick’s deep experience in the pharmaceutical industry coupled with his extensive acumen in building rapidly growing companies and financial leadership will be invaluable as we continue the commercialization of our COVID-19 vaccine and expand our vaccine pipeline,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and Chief Executive Officer, Novavax.

The one-year NVAX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.95. The average equity rating for NVAX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVAX shares is $81.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $315 to $265, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on NVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.29.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.57. With this latest performance, NVAX shares gained by 18.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.27 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.04, while it was recorded at 22.48 for the last single week of trading, and 53.70 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

There are presently around $742 million, or 44.60% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,350,925, which is approximately 5.511% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,258,441 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.69 million in NVAX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $65.27 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 18.887% of the company’s market capitalization.

137 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 6,806,699 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 6,346,869 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 20,573,639 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,727,207 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,154,058 shares, while 106 institutional investors sold positions of 2,508,542 shares during the same period.