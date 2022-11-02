Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Intuit Inc. [INTU]. What else is Wall St. saying

Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ: INTU] stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.66% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.63%. The company report on November 1, 2022 that Intuit Reiterates Operating Income and Earnings per Share Guidance for Fiscal Year 2023; Expects to Report First-Quarter Results Above Guidance.

Intuit Inc. (Nasdaq: INTU) the global financial technology platform that makes TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks, and Mailchimp, today reiterated its full fiscal year 2023 operating income and earnings per share guidance. Ahead of its first quarter fiscal 2023 earnings announcement on November 29, 2022, the company expects to report results for first quarter fiscal 2023 above guidance that it reiterated at Investor Day on September 29, 2022.

“We continue to be bullish on our small business and tax businesses, which made up 86 percent of our revenue last year, and we expect each of these segments to meet our previously issued revenue guidance for the year as we continue to accelerate innovation across the company,” said Sasan Goodarzi, Intuit’s chief executive officer.

Over the last 12 months, INTU stock dropped by -35.16%. The one-year Intuit Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.15. The average equity rating for INTU stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $108.75 billion, with 283.00 million shares outstanding and 273.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, INTU stock reached a trading volume of 4231850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Intuit Inc. [INTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTU shares is $520.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTU stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Intuit Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, MoffettNathanson raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Intuit Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $538, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on INTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intuit Inc. is set at 17.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for INTU in the course of the last twelve months was 36.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

INTU Stock Performance Analysis:

Intuit Inc. [INTU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.63. With this latest performance, INTU shares dropped by -0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.53 for Intuit Inc. [INTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 417.25, while it was recorded at 420.09 for the last single week of trading, and 440.92 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Intuit Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intuit Inc. [INTU] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.20 and a Gross Margin at +77.82. Intuit Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.23.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.55.

Intuit Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

INTU Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intuit Inc. go to 17.07%.

Intuit Inc. [INTU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $93,923 million, or 86.50% of INTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,352,732, which is approximately 1.182% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,262,665 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.58 billion in INTU stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $7.01 billion in INTU stock with ownership of nearly 3.349% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intuit Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 722 institutional holders increased their position in Intuit Inc. [NASDAQ:INTU] by around 15,923,483 shares. Additionally, 690 investors decreased positions by around 15,029,613 shares, while 223 investors held positions by with 206,964,985 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 237,918,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INTU stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,741,109 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 3,521,080 shares during the same period.