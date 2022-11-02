Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. What else is Wall St. saying

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.25% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.94%.

Over the last 12 months, FISV stock rose by 1.99%. The one-year Fiserv Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.32. The average equity rating for FISV stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $64.07 billion, with 645.20 million shares outstanding and 605.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.89M shares, FISV stock reached a trading volume of 5119690 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $121.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 12, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $123 to $97, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on FISV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 2.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 24.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

FISV Stock Performance Analysis:

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.94. With this latest performance, FISV shares gained by 9.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.35 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 100.46, while it was recorded at 101.99 for the last single week of trading, and 99.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fiserv Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.46 and a Gross Margin at +49.86. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77.

Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

FISV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 15.24%.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $59,884 million, or 93.30% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,027,132, which is approximately 0.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 46,900,333 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.88 billion in FISV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.2 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -1.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 611 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 23,715,243 shares. Additionally, 617 investors decreased positions by around 28,176,140 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 523,806,566 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 575,697,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,601,095 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 1,241,794 shares during the same period.