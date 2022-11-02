Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] is -40.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE: VRT] surged by $0.53 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $14.93 during the day while it closed the day at $14.84. The company report on October 26, 2022 that Vertiv Reports Third Quarter Sales Growth of 20.5%, Operating Profit of $80 Million and Adjusted Operating Profit(1) of $134 Million.

Strong net sales growth of 20.5% and organic net sales growth of 20.1%(1) compared with third quarter 2021.

Third quarter orders up 15% (excluding foreign exchange) compared to third quarter 2021.

Vertiv Holdings Co stock has also gained 5.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VRT stock has inclined by 23.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 16.39% and lost -40.57% year-on date.

The market cap for VRT stock reached $5.53 billion, with 376.60 million shares outstanding and 323.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.40M shares, VRT reached a trading volume of 4321123 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRT shares is $15.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Vertiv Holdings Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $29 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Vertiv Holdings Co stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11.50, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on VRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertiv Holdings Co is set at 0.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

VRT stock trade performance evaluation

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.02. With this latest performance, VRT shares gained by 31.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.51 for Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.98, while it was recorded at 14.70 for the last single week of trading, and 12.80 for the last 200 days.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.39 and a Gross Margin at +27.58. Vertiv Holdings Co’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.39.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99.

Vertiv Holdings Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Vertiv Holdings Co [VRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,009 million, or 91.10% of VRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRT stocks are: PLATINUM EQUITY ADVISORS, LLC/DE with ownership of 37,955,215, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.22% of the total institutional ownership; BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, holding 32,876,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $487.88 million in VRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $395.57 million in VRT stock with ownership of nearly 0.202% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertiv Holdings Co stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in Vertiv Holdings Co [NYSE:VRT] by around 52,259,306 shares. Additionally, 146 investors decreased positions by around 44,689,201 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 240,611,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 337,560,279 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRT stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,873,157 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 21,756,105 shares during the same period.