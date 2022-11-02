Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] Stock trading around $17.27 per share: What’s Next?

Varonis Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: VRNS] traded at a low on 11/01/22, posting a -35.49 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.27. The company report on October 31, 2022 that Varonis Announces $100 Million Share Repurchase Authorization.

Under the share repurchase program, Varonis is authorized to repurchase shares through open market purchases, privately-negotiated transactions or otherwise in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including through Rule 10b5-1 trading plans and under Rule 10b-18 of the Exchange Act. The number of shares to be purchased and the timing of purchases will be based on Varonis’ trading windows, available liquidity, and general business and market conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12086994 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Varonis Systems Inc. stands at 7.53% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.94%.

The market cap for VRNS stock reached $1.90 billion, with 109.67 million shares outstanding and 108.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 991.40K shares, VRNS reached a trading volume of 12086994 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRNS shares is $40.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRNS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Varonis Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush dropped their target price from $40 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Varonis Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $20, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on VRNS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Varonis Systems Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.18.

How has VRNS stock performed recently?

Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -36.76. With this latest performance, VRNS shares dropped by -35.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.02 for Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.85, while it was recorded at 24.96 for the last single week of trading, and 34.02 for the last 200 days.

Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.58 and a Gross Margin at +84.77. Varonis Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -29.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -33.84, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.05.

Varonis Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

Earnings analysis for Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Varonis Systems Inc. go to 46.80%.

Insider trade positions for Varonis Systems Inc. [VRNS]

There are presently around $1,777 million, or 98.50% of VRNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRNS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,580,189, which is approximately 5.635% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,557,840 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.06 million in VRNS stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $158.32 million in VRNS stock with ownership of nearly -24.456% of the company’s market capitalization.

117 institutional holders increased their position in Varonis Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:VRNS] by around 10,030,943 shares. Additionally, 126 investors decreased positions by around 11,513,561 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 81,352,918 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,897,422 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRNS stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,895,202 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,121,493 shares during the same period.