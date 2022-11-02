Under Armour Inc. [UA] fell -63.08% so far this year. What now?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] closed the trading session at $6.66 on 11/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.425, while the highest price level was $6.805. The company report on October 20, 2022 that UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES ITS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2023 EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL DATE.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2023 (ended September 30, 2022) results on Nov. 3, 2022, at 6:55 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Following the news release, Under Armour management will host a conference call at approximately 8:30 a.m. ET to review results.

This call will be webcast live and archived at https://about.underarmour.com/investor-relations/financials.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -63.08 percent and weekly performance of 1.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -53.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.05 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.45M shares, UA reached to a volume of 4089754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Under Armour Inc. [UA]:

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for UA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75.

UA stock trade performance evaluation

Under Armour Inc. [UA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.99. With this latest performance, UA shares gained by 5.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.67 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.95, while it was recorded at 6.48 for the last single week of trading, and 10.69 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.58. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.19.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,075 million, or 70.63% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,492,982, which is approximately -1.887% of the company’s market cap and around 15.41% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,490,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $109.83 million in UA stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $84.96 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly -32.454% of the company’s market capitalization.

158 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 35,716,310 shares. Additionally, 166 investors decreased positions by around 57,052,044 shares, while 106 investors held positions by with 68,624,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 161,392,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,346,196 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 9,327,438 shares during the same period.