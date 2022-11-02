Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] Revenue clocked in at $1.93 billion, up 80.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [NYSE: TRQ] gained 5.34% on the last trading session, reaching $29.61 price per share at the time. The company report on November 1, 2022 that IIROC Trade Resumption – TRQ.

Trading resumes in:.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. represents 201.23 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.14 billion with the latest information. TRQ stock price has been found in the range of $29.15 to $30.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.63M shares, TRQ reached a trading volume of 5104790 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRQ shares is $23.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRQ stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65.

Trading performance analysis for TRQ stock

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.34. With this latest performance, TRQ shares dropped by -2.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.10 for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.54, while it was recorded at 28.84 for the last single week of trading, and 26.36 for the last 200 days.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +52.24 and a Gross Margin at +68.01. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.63.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.77.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [TRQ]

There are presently around $1,984 million, or 38.50% of TRQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRQ stocks are: PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 19,460,256, which is approximately 3.368% of the company’s market cap and around 49.50% of the total institutional ownership; NOMURA HOLDINGS INC, holding 5,580,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $165.22 million in TRQ stocks shares; and KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, currently with $147.7 million in TRQ stock with ownership of nearly -6.51% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. [NYSE:TRQ] by around 8,047,507 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 11,757,243 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 47,213,564 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 67,018,314 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRQ stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,660,991 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 7,704,819 shares during the same period.