TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] stock Upgrade by Johnson Rice analyst, price target now $7

TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE: TTI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -18.22% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.83%. The company report on October 31, 2022 that TETRA TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS.

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (“TETRA” or the “Company”) (NYSE:TTI) today announced third-quarter 2022 financial results.

Third-quarter 2022 revenue of $135 million increased 41% from the third quarter of 2021 but decreased 4% from the second quarter of 2022 reflecting the seasonality of our European industrial chemicals business. Net income before discontinued operations was break even, inclusive of $2.7 million of non-recurring charges and expenses. This compares to net income before discontinued operations of $1.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, inclusive of $4.9 million of non-recurring charges and expenses. Net income per share from continuing operations was also break even in the third quarter compared to $0.01 in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted net income per share from continuing operations was $0.02 compared to $0.05 in the second quarter of 2022 and to $0.01 in the third quarter of 2021.

Over the last 12 months, TTI stock rose by 18.48%. The one-year TETRA Technologies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.29. The average equity rating for TTI stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $512.76 million, with 127.99 million shares outstanding and 115.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, TTI stock reached a trading volume of 4046260 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTI shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Johnson Rice have made an estimate for TETRA Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for TETRA Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on TTI stock. On March 13, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for TTI shares from 2.25 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TETRA Technologies Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

TTI Stock Performance Analysis:

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.83. With this latest performance, TTI shares gained by 6.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.49 for TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.08, while it was recorded at 4.69 for the last single week of trading, and 3.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into TETRA Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.40 and a Gross Margin at +15.41. TETRA Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.31.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.19.

TETRA Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

TTI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TETRA Technologies Inc. go to 29.00%.

TETRA Technologies Inc. [TTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $313 million, or 62.40% of TTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,455,121, which is approximately -1.002% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 7,090,729 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.65 million in TTI stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $26.74 million in TTI stock with ownership of nearly 11.559% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TETRA Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in TETRA Technologies Inc. [NYSE:TTI] by around 14,418,101 shares. Additionally, 63 investors decreased positions by around 8,204,493 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 54,744,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,367,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTI stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,392,620 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 651,051 shares during the same period.